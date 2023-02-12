Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 8,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 879,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,771,122 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

NYSE APH opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also

