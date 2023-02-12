Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NV5 Global worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $126.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.58 and a 1-year high of $154.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.38.

In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

