Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 115.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ALK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

