Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,602 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,928,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 695,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,485,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $44,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $96.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

