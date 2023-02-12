Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,582 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,680,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,213,000 after acquiring an additional 586,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,446,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,227,000 after acquiring an additional 960,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ELS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:ELS opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

