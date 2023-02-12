Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Global Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.69.

Shares of GPN opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $150.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

