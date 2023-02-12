Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $23,170,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 58.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,518 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 386.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1,335.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $243.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.99 and its 200-day moving average is $213.32. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $253.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

