FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

