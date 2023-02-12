Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

