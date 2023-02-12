FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Raised to $150.00 at TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $142.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.94. FirstService has a 12 month low of $112.44 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FirstService by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,022,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,425,000 after buying an additional 226,966 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in FirstService by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,908,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,096,000 after buying an additional 247,245 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,490,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,411,000 after buying an additional 127,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,352,000 after buying an additional 33,025 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,336,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,823,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

