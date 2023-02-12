Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $186.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $200.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.04 and its 200 day moving average is $165.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

