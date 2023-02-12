Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Kimball International Stock Performance

Shares of KBAL opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. Kimball International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $262.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is currently -69.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 586.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

