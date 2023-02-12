DHT (NYSE:DHT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $12.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of -0.09. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. DHT had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.64%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in DHT by 769.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,530,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 1,354,162 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $8,354,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth about $3,502,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DHT by 1,306.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 613,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 569,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DHT by 29.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 551,075 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

