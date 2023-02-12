Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.50.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $108.06 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

