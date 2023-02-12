Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.50.

DIS opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $197.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

