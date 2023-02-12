Credit Suisse Group Raises Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $133.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.50.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.07. The firm has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

