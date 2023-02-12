Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.07. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

