Raj Khanna Sells 10,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Extreme Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Extreme Networks

Several analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

