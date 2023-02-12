Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the January 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,016,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Price Performance

AHKSY opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.