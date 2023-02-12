B. Todd Dempsey Sells 15,000 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $244.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after buying an additional 392,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 130,401 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at $2,253,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 219.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 81,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 397.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.60 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

