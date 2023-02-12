Donald R. Fishback Sells 2,000 Shares of Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A) Stock

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Rating) Director Donald R. Fishback sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $200,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,412.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MOG-A stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.11.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Moog from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

