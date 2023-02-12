Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells 1,998 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $104.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $107.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

