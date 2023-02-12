Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 73.6% in January

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the January 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. Astellas Pharma has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

