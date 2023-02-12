Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Increases By 589.6%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 589.6% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on AMADY shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €60.00 ($64.52) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($74.19) to €66.50 ($71.51) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($66.67) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $62.25 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

