Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

Shares of AMBBY stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ambu A/S from 64.00 to 65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

