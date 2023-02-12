ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.80 and last traded at C$6.80. 402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

ENEOS Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.89.

About ENEOS

(Get Rating)

ENEOS Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the energy, resources, and materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Oil and Natural Gas Exploration and Production, Metals, and Others. The Energy segment offers petroleum refining and marketing, basic chemical products, lubricants, specialty and performance chemical products, coal, electricity, gas, and new energy.

Further Reading

