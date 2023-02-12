BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Trading Up 1.2%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80.14 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 80.14 ($0.96). Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 32,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.20 ($0.95).

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,292.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.85.

About BioPharma Credit

(Get Rating)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

