Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Expands By 57.3%

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American International Stock Performance

Shares of American International stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. American International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp. engages in seeking a business combination with an operating company through acquiring its assets, properties, and other means. The firm serves oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

