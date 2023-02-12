Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Expands By 57.3%

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American International Stock Performance
Shares of American International stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. American International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About American International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International (AMIH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.