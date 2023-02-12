Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Air China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $16.91 on Friday. Air China has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

