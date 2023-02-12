Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Trading Up 0.9%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 9,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 58,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Ostin Technology Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Get Ostin Technology Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ostin Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Ostin Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ostin Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ostin Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.