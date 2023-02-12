WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.98. 2,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

