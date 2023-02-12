Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMDUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Amundi from €65.00 ($69.89) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amundi from €61.30 ($65.91) to €63.60 ($68.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Amundi Stock Performance

Shares of AMDUF stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. Amundi has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

