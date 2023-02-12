Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,600 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 828,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,356.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of ALFVF opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.