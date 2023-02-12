Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,600 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 828,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,356.0 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance
Shares of ALFVF opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $31.89.
About Alfa Laval Corporate
