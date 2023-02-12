Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

Shares of AJINY opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $34.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

