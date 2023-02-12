Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, an increase of 183.1% from the January 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aleafia Health Stock Performance
Aleafia Health stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Aleafia Health has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
Aleafia Health Company Profile
