Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, an increase of 183.1% from the January 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aleafia Health Stock Performance

Aleafia Health stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Aleafia Health has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

