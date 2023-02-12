Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Trading Down 12%

Shares of Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Rating) fell 12% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 1.17 and last traded at 1.17. 4,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 7,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.33.

Ether Capital Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is 1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.42.

About Ether Capital

Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, through its subsidiaries, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and decentralized (Web 3) technologies and infrastructure to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp.

