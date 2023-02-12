Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Expands By 207.4%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 207.4% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ opened at $0.02 on Friday. American Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

