Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Expands By 207.4%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 207.4% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ opened at $0.02 on Friday. American Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
About American Cannabis
