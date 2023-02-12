First Tin (LON:1SN) Shares Up 1%

Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.25 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.16). 223,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 270,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.13 ($0.16).

First Tin Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.81. The stock has a market cap of £35.18 million and a PE ratio of -13.25.

Insider Activity at First Tin

In related news, insider Charles Cannon Brookes bought 1,566,667 shares of First Tin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £141,000.03 ($169,491.56).

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin Plc operates as a tin development company in Germany and Australia. The company's flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

