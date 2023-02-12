ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ANA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ANA has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.