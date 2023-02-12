Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in January

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 39.00 to 45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 27.00 to 35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of AKRTF stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65.

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

