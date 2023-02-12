WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.25.

Shares of WEX opened at $201.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of WEX by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

