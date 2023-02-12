Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Raised to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the local business review company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Yelp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26. Yelp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

Insider Activity

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,421,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 391,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,440. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Yelp by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

