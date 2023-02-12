Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00. Gordon Haskett’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.72 on Friday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $387.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.47.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 28,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

