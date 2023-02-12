Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading

