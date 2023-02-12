Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.69 million, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 78,889 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $519,878.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 381,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,660.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 296,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,926. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 108,760 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 399,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 72,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

Featured Articles

