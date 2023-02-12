Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for XPO (NYSE:XPO)

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of XPO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.59.

XPO stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. XPO has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.08.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in XPO by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in XPO by 94.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in XPO by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

