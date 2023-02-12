Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades XPO (NYSE:XPO) to Hold

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on XPO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

XPO stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of XPO by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after buying an additional 60,149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of XPO by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in XPO by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in XPO by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

