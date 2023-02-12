Kimberly E. Ritrievi Sells 1,800 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $146.72 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average of $143.87.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.