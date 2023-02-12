IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,800 shares of company stock valued at $858,186 over the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Compass Point dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

