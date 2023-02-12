IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 2,387.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 147,616 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 149,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $346.23 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $280.28 and a 52-week high of $370.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

